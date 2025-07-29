Vaccines and Public Health in Monroe County

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

From measles scares to shifts around COVID guidelines, vaccine conversations have gotten more complicated.

Parents have questions about what’s required for school, who qualifies for exemptions, and how to navigate conflicting advice from the CDC, social media, and their own doctors.

The Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health joins us to cut through the noise and talk about vaccines and public health, and how her department is building trust in a time of science skepticism.

In studio:

