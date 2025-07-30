© 2025 WXXI News
CariFest: Culture, Identity, and Celebration

By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long dark braids and is wearing a multi-colored jacket over a white shirt; a man at center has long dark braids and is wearing a navy polo shirt; a woman at right has short blonde hair and is wearing a green short-sleeved top.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Kadya Donadelle and Alan Prescod with host Racquel Stephen on "Connections" on Wednesday, July 30, 2025
A smiling woman with short blonde hair sits at a desk in front of a microphone wearing a gold necklace and green and white patterned dress.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

This year marks the 39th anniversary of CariFest, Rochester’s signature celebration of Caribbean heritage and unity. But beyond the costumes, music, and the food, CariFest tells a story of migration, perseverance, and the richness of cultures that have shaped this city for over a century.

We’ll explore the history, the music, the meaning of Carnival, and what it means to celebrate multiculturalism at a time when immigrants and communities of color are still under threat.

In studio:

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
