CariFest: Culture, Identity, and Celebration
This year marks the 39th anniversary of CariFest, Rochester’s signature celebration of Caribbean heritage and unity. But beyond the costumes, music, and the food, CariFest tells a story of migration, perseverance, and the richness of cultures that have shaped this city for over a century.
We’ll explore the history, the music, the meaning of Carnival, and what it means to celebrate multiculturalism at a time when immigrants and communities of color are still under threat.
In studio:
- Alan Prescod, president of the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization (RWIFO)
- Kadya Donadelle, vice president and parade coordinator of the Rochester West Indian Festival Organization(RWIFO)