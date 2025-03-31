12:00: What do parents and child advocates want to see in the RCSD budget?

1:00: Landfill debate heats up

What do local child advocates and parents think the Rochester City School District should prioritize in its budget? The district will hold a hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday. In advance of the event, The Children's Agenda is inviting parents, caregivers, and child advocates to share their priorities. The organization is hosting a "Teach-In" on Monday. This hour, we sit down with Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact for The Children's Agenda, to discuss the nonprofit's priorities — including mental health, school climate, and transportation — and we hear from local parents who share their perspectives. In studio:



Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact at The Children's Agenda

Angela Colón-Rentas, FPA-P, NYCPS-P (credentialed peer advocate), senior youth/young adult peer service navigator for BIPOC PEEEEEEK, mental health advocate for BIPOC communities, artist, and member of the Very Invested Parents group at The Children's Agenda

Isabel Rosa, parent of two RCSD students, and community and parent advocacy coordinator at The Children’s Agenda

Then in our second hour, the largest landfill in the state could soon grow, pending approval from Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Protection. Seneca Meadows is a 400-acre landfill with a capacity of 6,000 tons of new waste every day — most of it coming from downstate. The landfill's owners contribute millions to local government, and the landfill employs 160 full-time workers. Opponents of the landfill say enough is enough: they point to odors, quality of life, and claim that the landfill is harming local health. But the Seneca Falls Town Board recently voted to offer two forms of legal agreement for the landfill to continue to grow. Our guests bring their perspective:

