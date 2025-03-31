© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

What do parents and child advocates want to see in the RCSD budget?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 31, 2025 at 3:03 PM EDT
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at foreground left has dark hair and is wearing glasses, an olive green shirt and black pants; a man at foreground right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, jeans and sneakers; a bald man at background left has a short red beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt; a woman at background right has long dark hair and is wearing a black t-shirt.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Isabel Rosa, (background) Eamonn Scanlon and Angela Colón-Rentas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 31, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

What do local child advocates and parents think the Rochester City School District should prioritize in its budget? The district will hold a hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday.

In advance of the event, The Children's Agenda is inviting parents, caregivers, and child advocates to share their priorities. The organization is hosting a "Teach-In" on Monday.

This hour, we sit down with Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact for The Children's Agenda, to discuss the nonprofit's priorities — including mental health, school climate, and transportation — and we hear from local parents who share their perspectives.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams