What do parents and child advocates want to see in the RCSD budget?

WXXI News

What do local child advocates and parents think the Rochester City School District should prioritize in its budget? The district will hold a hearing on the proposed budget on Tuesday.

In advance of the event, The Children's Agenda is inviting parents, caregivers, and child advocates to share their priorities. The organization is hosting a "Teach-In" on Monday.

This hour, we sit down with Eamonn Scanlon, director of community impact for The Children's Agenda, to discuss the nonprofit's priorities — including mental health, school climate, and transportation — and we hear from local parents who share their perspectives.

In studio:

