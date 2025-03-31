Landfill debate heats up

WXXI News

The largest landfill in the state could soon grow, pending approval from Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Protection. Seneca Meadows is a 400-acre landfill with a capacity of 6,000 tons of new waste every day — most of it coming from downstate.

The landfill's owners contribute millions to local government, and the landfill employs 160 full-time workers. Opponents of the landfill say enough is enough: they point to odors, quality of life, and claim that the landfill is harming local health.

But the Seneca Falls Town Board recently voted to offer two forms of legal agreement for the landfill to continue to grow.

Our guests bring their perspective:

