Connections
Landfill debate heats up

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published March 31, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
The largest landfill in the state could soon grow, pending approval from Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Department of Environmental Protection. Seneca Meadows is a 400-acre landfill with a capacity of 6,000 tons of new waste every day — most of it coming from downstate.

The landfill's owners contribute millions to local government, and the landfill employs 160 full-time workers. Opponents of the landfill say enough is enough: they point to odors, quality of life, and claim that the landfill is harming local health.

But the Seneca Falls Town Board recently voted to offer two forms of legal agreement for the landfill to continue to grow.

Our guests bring their perspective:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
