Connections
Cannabis use for chronic conditions

By Racquel Stephen,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published June 26, 2025 at 3:08 PM EDT
Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

New studies show cannabis use is rising among older adults.

Clinicians have been able to provide medical marijuana to eligible patients since 2016. But the legalization of cannabis in 2021 means increasing numbers of people are using it for a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, anxiety, cancer symptoms and seizures.

Guest host Racquel Stephen talks with local clinicians and a patient about this trend and about what patients should consider when requesting and using cannabis.

Our guests:

  • Leonid Vilensky, M.D., medical director of Upstate Pain Clinic
  • Al Bain, patient who uses cannabis
  • Paul Vermilion, M.D., assistant professor of palliative care in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center 

Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
