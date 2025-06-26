Cannabis use for chronic conditions

David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

New studies show cannabis use is rising among older adults.

Clinicians have been able to provide medical marijuana to eligible patients since 2016. But the legalization of cannabis in 2021 means increasing numbers of people are using it for a variety of symptoms and conditions including pain, anxiety, cancer symptoms and seizures.

Guest host Racquel Stephen talks with local clinicians and a patient about this trend and about what patients should consider when requesting and using cannabis.

Our guests:



Leonid Vilensky, M.D., medical director of Upstate Pain Clinic

Al Bain, patient who uses cannabis

Paul Vermilion, M.D., assistant professor of palliative care in the Departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, and Neurology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

