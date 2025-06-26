David Griffin / WXXI News Racquel Stephen guest hosting "Connections with Evan Dawson"

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month. Our hour focuses on the prevalence of mental health issues among men.

Men die by suicide at a rate higher than women. But the American Association of Medical Colleges points out that men are diagnosed with depression at far lower rates than women.

Guest host Racquel Stephen and our panel discuss why men are underdiagnosed and under supported. Our guests also talk about the stigma surrounding mental health for men and discuss unique ways that local practitioners are meeting men’s mental health needs.

Our guests:



Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.