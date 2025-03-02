© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Special rebroadcasts: Mayor Malik Evans; local judges on new bail & arraignment plan

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 2, 2025 at 10:51 AM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a blue suit, white button-down shirt and yellow tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark grey button-down shirt and light grey tie.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Malik Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 10, 2025

12:00: Special rebroadcast — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on city government's response to federal executive orders

1:00: Special rebroadcast — Judges respond to new bail and arraignment plan

We have special rebroadcasts today on "Connections with Evan Dawson."

In the first hour, Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss how he sees the actions of the new Trump administration, which has promised aggressive deportations nationwide. The mayor explains how Rochester is approaching this issue, along with other issues related to the new direction from the White House. We also examine the decline in gun violence in the city. In studio:

Then in our second hour, ever since the passage of bail reform, lawmakers and police have debated its merits. Our guests discuss Monroe County's new Centralized Arraignment Plan, which could have serious implications. The new plan takes effect at the end of March. We talk with retired judges about how it will work, who is affected, and more. Our guests:

  • Hon. Joseph D. Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)
  • Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)

*Note: You can watch recorded video streams of these conversations on the WXXI News YouTube page by clicking the episode links provided above.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.