Special rebroadcasts: Mayor Malik Evans; local judges on new bail & arraignment plan

In the first hour, Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss how he sees the actions of the new Trump administration, which has promised aggressive deportations nationwide. The mayor explains how Rochester is approaching this issue, along with other issues related to the new direction from the White House. We also examine the decline in gun violence in the city. In studio:



Then in our second hour, ever since the passage of bail reform, lawmakers and police have debated its merits. Our guests discuss Monroe County's new Centralized Arraignment Plan, which could have serious implications. The new plan takes effect at the end of March. We talk with retired judges about how it will work, who is affected, and more. Our guests:



Hon. Joseph D. Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)

Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)

