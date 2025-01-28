© 2025 WXXI News
Amid buzz about ICE deportations, a new film spotlights migrants

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 28, 2025 at 9:17 AM EST
Migrants crossing a body of water, walking toward a fence
Worldwide Documentaries
/
Provided

1:00: As DEI is targeted by Trump, practitioners discuss their approach

Our region is awash in reports and rumors about ICE raids and deportations. Award-winning filmmakers Bob Bilheimer and Heidi Ostertag have local ties, and they're releasing their newest documentary. It's called "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land." The film takes viewers to the southern border and explores the desperate efforts of migrants. Our guests discuss the film and the backdrop of the new Trump administration, which is promising millions of deportations in 2025. Our guests:

  • Robert Bilheimer, president of Worldwide Documentaries and director of "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land"
  • Heidi Ostertag, executive producer for Worldwide Documentaries and "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land"
  • Michael DeBruhl, retired border patrol agent and director of a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas

Then in our second hour, President Trump has signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs and funding. His administration is searching for ways to take DEI apart in corporate and academic settings. The president has called DEI a "scam" and his advisors say it has only caused more division. Our guests have a range of experience in DEI. They discuss how they view DEI in their work and their community. Our guests:

  • Chad Anderson, vice president of B.L.O.O.M. ROC
  • Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations
  • Sim Covington, Jr., Ed.D., chief diversity officer for FLCC
  • Bill Moehle, Brighton town supervisor

*Note: Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.