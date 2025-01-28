Amid buzz about ICE deportations, a new film spotlights migrants

WXXI News

Our region is awash in reports and rumors about ICE raids and deportations.

Award-winning filmmakers Bob Bilheimer and Heidi Ostertag have local ties, and they're releasing their newest documentary. It's called "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land." The film takes viewers to the southern border and explores the desperate efforts of migrants.

Our guests discuss the film and the backdrop of the new Trump administration, which is promising millions of deportations in 2025.

Our guests:

