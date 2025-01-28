Amid buzz about ICE deportations, a new film spotlights migrants
1 of 2 — Heidi Ostertag and Robert Bilheimer on "Connections"
Heidi Ostertag and Robert Bilheimer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 28, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Michael DeBruhl.jpg
Michael DeBruhl
Provided
Our region is awash in reports and rumors about ICE raids and deportations.
Award-winning filmmakers Bob Bilheimer and Heidi Ostertag have local ties, and they're releasing their newest documentary. It's called "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land." The film takes viewers to the southern border and explores the desperate efforts of migrants.
Our guests discuss the film and the backdrop of the new Trump administration, which is promising millions of deportations in 2025.
Our guests:
- Robert Bilheimer, president of Worldwide Documentaries and director of "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land"
- Heidi Ostertag, executive producer for Worldwide Documentaries and "Running to Stand Still: Migrants Search for Hope in the Promised Land"
- Michael DeBruhl, retired border patrol agent and director of a migrant shelter in El Paso, Texas