As DEI is targeted by Trump, practitioners discuss their approach

President Trump has signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs and funding. His administration is searching for ways to take DEI apart in corporate and academic settings.

The president has called DEI a "scam" and his advisors say it has only caused more division.

Our guests have a range of experience in DEI. They discuss how they view DEI in their work and their community.

Our guests:

