As DEI is targeted by Trump, practitioners discuss their approach
(foreground) Jessica Lewis, (background) Bill Moehle, and Chad Anderson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 28, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
Sim Covington, Jr.
President Trump has signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs and funding. His administration is searching for ways to take DEI apart in corporate and academic settings.
The president has called DEI a "scam" and his advisors say it has only caused more division.
Our guests have a range of experience in DEI. They discuss how they view DEI in their work and their community.
Our guests:
- Chad Anderson, vice president of B.L.O.O.M. ROC
- Jessica Lewis, president and CEO of LáLew Public Relations
- Sim Covington, Jr., Ed.D., chief diversity officer for FLCC
- Bill Moehle, Brighton town supervisor