© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

As DEI is targeted by Trump, practitioners discuss their approach

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 28, 2025 at 4:16 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left in foreground has short black hair and is wearing glasses, a bright pink shirt with white writing, jeans, and black shoes; a man at right in foreground has short dark hair and is wearing a blue and white plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and sneakers; a man at left in background has short grey hair and is wearing a blue blazer and white button-down shirt; a man at right at background has short black hair and is wearing glasses, a grey fleece, and purple polo shirt.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Jessica Lewis, (background) Bill Moehle and Chad Anderson on "Connections"
(foreground) Jessica Lewis, (background) Bill Moehle, and Chad Anderson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 28, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling man has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a beige blazer with a blue pocket square, a light blue button-down shirt and an orange tie.
2 of 2  — Sim Covington, Jr..jpg
Sim Covington, Jr.
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

President Trump has signed an executive order dismantling federal DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs and funding. His administration is searching for ways to take DEI apart in corporate and academic settings.

The president has called DEI a "scam" and his advisors say it has only caused more division.

Our guests have a range of experience in DEI. They discuss how they view DEI in their work and their community.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams