© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Why is poverty still so entrenched in Rochester?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 13, 2025 at 9:35 AM EST
Action for a Better Community is the Rochester-area recipient of federal grants that its president and CEO says are in jeopardy if Congress doesn't act.
Action for a Better Community is the Rochester-area recipient of federal grants that its president and CEO says are in jeopardy if Congress doesn't act.

12:00: Why is poverty still so entrenched in Rochester?

1:00: Dialogue on Disability: The crisis in New York State's early intervention model

Starting today, Monday, January 13, 2025, Connections will be live streamed on YouTube. You can watch here.

"If we choose to be fearlessly honest, we know that the primary cause of poverty is simple: we choose it." So says Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. ABC was created sixty years ago as part of part of the "War on Poverty." Today, Underwood is sharpening his critique -- and asking why after six decades, poverty is so entrenched. Over forty percent of Rochester children live in poverty. ABC is hosting its annual conference, and Underwood wants tough questions, paired with unflinching answers. Our guests will discuss it:

  • Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
  • Chiwuike Owunwanne, corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for KeyBank
  • Dr. LeKeyah Wilson, pediatrician and vice president of community engagement and social impact for Rochester Regional Health
  • Ajamu Kitwana, senior vice president and director of community impact at ESL Federal Credit Union

By almost any measure, New York State's early intervention (EI) service model is in crisis. According to the Children's Agenda, providers are being severely underpaid, which is contributing to a shortage — and as a result, wait times are so long that some kids are aging out before ever receiving care. Advocates point to statistics showing New York State is currently the lowest-ranking U.S. state for timely delivery of EI services. And now those advocates are calling for an overhaul of how New York State funds early intervention, ahead of Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address this week. Our guests discuss it as part of our Dialogue on Disability Week:

  • Brigit Hurley, chief program officer for the Children's Agenda
  • Alison Agosti, speech language pathologist with Bright Start Pediatric Services
  • Lynn Mordenga, local parent and advocate for early intervention

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.