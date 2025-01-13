12:00: Why is poverty still so entrenched in Rochester?

1:00: Dialogue on Disability: The crisis in New York State's early intervention model

"If we choose to be fearlessly honest, we know that the primary cause of poverty is simple: we choose it." So says Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. ABC was created sixty years ago as part of part of the "War on Poverty." Today, Underwood is sharpening his critique -- and asking why after six decades, poverty is so entrenched. Over forty percent of Rochester children live in poverty. ABC is hosting its annual conference, and Underwood wants tough questions, paired with unflinching answers. Our guests will discuss it:



Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community

Chiwuike Owunwanne, corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for KeyBank

Dr. LeKeyah Wilson, pediatrician and vice president of community engagement and social impact for Rochester Regional Health

Ajamu Kitwana, senior vice president and director of community impact at ESL Federal Credit Union

By almost any measure, New York State's early intervention (EI) service model is in crisis. According to the Children's Agenda, providers are being severely underpaid, which is contributing to a shortage — and as a result, wait times are so long that some kids are aging out before ever receiving care. Advocates point to statistics showing New York State is currently the lowest-ranking U.S. state for timely delivery of EI services. And now those advocates are calling for an overhaul of how New York State funds early intervention, ahead of Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address this week. Our guests discuss it as part of our Dialogue on Disability Week:



Brigit Hurley, chief program officer for the Children's Agenda

Alison Agosti, speech language pathologist with Bright Start Pediatric Services

Lynn Mordenga, local parent and advocate for early intervention

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.