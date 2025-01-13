Dialogue on Disability: The crisis in New York State's early intervention model

WXXI News

By almost any measure, New York State's early intervention (EI) service model is in crisis.

According to the Children's Agenda, providers are being severely underpaid, which is contributing to a shortage — and as a result, wait times are so long that some kids are aging out before ever receiving care.

Advocates point to statistics showing New York State is currently the lowest-ranking U.S. state for timely delivery of EI services. And now those advocates are calling for an overhaul of how New York State funds early intervention, ahead of Governor Kathy Hochul's State of the State address this week.

Our guests discuss it as part of our Dialogue on Disability Week:



Brigit Hurley, chief program officer for the Children's Agenda

Alison Agosti, speech language pathologist with Bright Start Pediatric Services

Lynn Mordenga, local parent and advocate for early intervention

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week, a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

*Note: Connections is live streamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel.