Connections
Why is poverty still so entrenched in Rochester?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 13, 2025 at 3:47 PM EST
(foreground) Ajamu Kitwana, Jerome Underwood, (background) LeKeyah Wilson, and Chiwuike Owunwanne on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, January 13, 2025
"If we choose to be fearlessly honest, we know that the primary cause of poverty is simple: we choose it."

So says Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. ABC was created sixty years ago as part of part of the "War on Poverty."

Today, Underwood is sharpening his critique — and asking why after six decades, poverty is so entrenched. Over forty percent of Rochester children live in poverty.

ABC is hosting its annual conference, and Underwood wants tough questions, paired with unflinching answers. Our guests discuss it:

*Notes:

  • To learn more about the Action for a Better Community Signature Conference and awards breakfast, click here.
  • Connections is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
