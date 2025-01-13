Why is poverty still so entrenched in Rochester?
"If we choose to be fearlessly honest, we know that the primary cause of poverty is simple: we choose it."
So says Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. ABC was created sixty years ago as part of part of the "War on Poverty."
Today, Underwood is sharpening his critique — and asking why after six decades, poverty is so entrenched. Over forty percent of Rochester children live in poverty.
ABC is hosting its annual conference, and Underwood wants tough questions, paired with unflinching answers. Our guests discuss it:
- Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
- Chiwuike Owunwanne, corporate responsibility officer and community relations manager for KeyBank
- LeKeyah Wilson, M.D., pediatrician and vice president of community engagement and social impact for Rochester Regional Health
- Ajamu Kitwana, senior vice president and director of community impact at ESL Federal Credit Union
*Notes:
- To learn more about the Action for a Better Community Signature Conference and awards breakfast, click here.
