Why is poverty still so entrenched in Rochester?

WXXI News

"If we choose to be fearlessly honest, we know that the primary cause of poverty is simple: we choose it."

So says Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. ABC was created sixty years ago as part of part of the "War on Poverty."

Today, Underwood is sharpening his critique — and asking why after six decades, poverty is so entrenched. Over forty percent of Rochester children live in poverty.

ABC is hosting its annual conference, and Underwood wants tough questions, paired with unflinching answers. Our guests discuss it:



