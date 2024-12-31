12:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 1

1:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 2

As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books! We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.

Our guests in hour one:



Ellie Rosenfeld, district director for the NYS Assembly

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers Books

Amanda Chestnut, artist, educator, and curator of In This Moment Press

Linda Sue Park, author of “A Long Walk to Water,” “Gracie Under the Waves,” and many more

Michael Oberg, Ph.D., author and distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

Emily Hessney Lynch, book club organizer and social media consultant

Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Books

Our guests in hour two:

