Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024
12:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 1
1:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 2
As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books! We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.
Our guests in hour one:
- Ellie Rosenfeld, district director for the NYS Assembly
- Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers Books
- Amanda Chestnut, artist, educator, and curator of In This Moment Press
- Linda Sue Park, author of “A Long Walk to Water,” “Gracie Under the Waves,” and many more
- Michael Oberg, Ph.D., author and distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo
- Emily Hessney Lynch, book club organizer and social media consultant
- Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Books
Our guests in hour two:
- Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
- Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator for Our Local History, former journalist, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York”
- Mari Tsuchiya, Connections volunteer and former librarian
- Sareer Fazili, president and chairman of the board of the Monroe County Bar Association
- Mona Isler, executive office administrator at WXXI
- K.E. Semmel, author of “The Book of Losman”