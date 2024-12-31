© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 31, 2024 at 9:31 AM EST
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.
This stock photo shows a stack of several books on a table.

12:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 1

1:00: Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 2

As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books! We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.

Our guests in hour one:

  • Ellie Rosenfeld, district director for the NYS Assembly
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers Books
  • Amanda Chestnut, artist, educator, and curator of In This Moment Press
  • Linda Sue Park, author of “A Long Walk to Water,” “Gracie Under the Waves,” and many more
  • Michael Oberg, Ph.D., author and distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo
  • Emily Hessney Lynch, book club organizer and social media consultant
  • Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Books

Our guests in hour two:

  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
  • Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator for Our Local History, former journalist, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York”
  • Mari Tsuchiya, Connections volunteer and former librarian
  • Sareer Fazili, president and chairman of the board of the Monroe County Bar Association
  • Mona Isler, executive office administrator at WXXI
  • K.E. Semmel, author of “The Book of Losman”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.