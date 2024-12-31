Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 2

WXXI News

As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books!

We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.

Our guests:



Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM

“The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon

“Language City: The Fight to Preserve Endangered Mother Tongues in New York” by Ross Perlin

“Outwitting History: The Amazing Adventures of a Man Who Rescued a Million Yiddish Books” by Aaron Lansky

“Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder” by Asako Yuzuki, Translated by Polly Barton

“Mina’s Matchbox” by Yoko Ogawa, Translated by Stephen B. Snyder

“Colonizing Kashmir: State-building under Indian Occupation” by Hafsa Kanjwal

“Nubia: The Awakening” and “Nubia: The Reckoning” by Clarence A. Haynes and Omar Epps

“When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back: Carl's Book” by Naja Marie Aidt, Translated by Denise Newman

