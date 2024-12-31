© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 2

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 31, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST
WXXI News

As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books!

We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.

Our guests:

  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
    “The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay” by Michael Chabon
  • Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator for Our Local History, former journalist, and author of “Your Children Are Very Greatly in Danger: School Segregation in Rochester, New York”
    “Language City: The Fight to Preserve Endangered Mother Tongues in New York” by Ross Perlin
    “Outwitting History: The Amazing Adventures of a Man Who Rescued a Million Yiddish Books” by Aaron Lansky
  • Mari Tsuchiya, Connections volunteer and former librarian
    “Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder” by Asako Yuzuki, Translated by Polly Barton
    “Mina’s Matchbox” by Yoko Ogawa, Translated by Stephen B. Snyder
  • Sareer Fazili, president and chairman of the board of the Monroe County Bar Association
    “Colonizing Kashmir: State-building under Indian Occupation” by Hafsa Kanjwal
  • Mona Isler, executive office administrator at WXXI
    “Nubia: The Awakening” and “Nubia: The Reckoning” by Clarence A. Haynes and Omar Epps
  • K.E. Semmel, author of “The Book of Losman”
    “When Death Takes Something from You Give It Back: Carl's Book” by Naja Marie Aidt, Translated by Denise Newman

*Note: To listen to part one of this conversation, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
