Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 1

As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books!

We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.

Our guests:



Ellie Rosenfeld, district director for the NYS Assembly

“The Paris Novel” by Ruth Reichl

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers Books

“The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters” by Priya Parker

Amanda Chestnut, artist, educator, and curator of In This Moment Press

“The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1998” by Nikki Giovanni

Linda Sue Park, author of "A Long Walk to Water," "Gracie Under the Waves," and many more

“Love Poems” by Nikki Giovanni

“The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1998” by Nikki Giovanni

“The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1995” by Nikki Giovanni

Michael Oberg, Ph.D., author and distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo

“Young Men and Fire” by Norman Maclean

Emily Hessney Lynch,* book club organizer and social media consultant

“Dearest” by Jacquie Walters

“Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel” by Rufi Thorpe

Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Books

“Muzzle for Witches” by Dubravka Ugresic, Translated by Ellen Elias-Bursać

“Melvill” by Rodrigo Fresán, Translated by Will Vanderhyden

“When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s” by John Ganz

*Notes: Emily Hessney Lynch wrote a piece entitled "24 Books I Loved in 2024." To read it, click here.

**To listen to part two of this conversation, click here.