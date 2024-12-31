© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Rochester and Western New York's favorite books of 2024, part 1

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 31, 2024 at 1:03 PM EST
A smiling woman with shoulder-length brown hair, wearing glasses, earrings, and a dark top
1 of 7  — Ellie Rosenfeld.jpg
Ellie Rosenfeld
Provided
A smiling man with short brown hair and a brown beard and mustache wearing a blue button-down shirt and a blue blazer
2 of 7  — Fanning-Chris-21.jpg
Chris Fanning
Provided
A woman with short curly black hair wearing glasses, a yellow top, and a blue sweater
3 of 7  — Amanda Chestnut.jpg
Amanda Chestnut
Provided
A smiling woman with short black hair and glasses wearing a blue sweater and necklace
4 of 7  — Linda Sue Park.jpg
Linda Sue Park
Martin Hawk / Provided
A man with short dark hair and sunglasses on his head standing with his arms crossed in front of houses and churches. He is wearing a plaid shirt.
5 of 7  — Michael Oberg.jpg
Michael Oberg
Provided
A smiling woman with purple hair standing in front of a wooden door. She is wearing sunglasses on top of her head, a grey shirt, and a gold necklace.
6 of 7  — Emily Hessney Lynch.jpg
Emily Hessney Lynch
Provided
A smiling man with short dark hair and a grey beard standing in front of a statue. He is wearing a black button-down shirt.
7 of 7  — Chad Post - CREDIT RAFAEL RODRIGUEZ.png
Chad Post
Rafael Rodriguez / CITY Magazine
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

As 2024 comes to a close, we wrap up our year on Connections with an annual tradition: conversations about favorite books!

We talk to a number of people throughout the region about their favorite books that they read in 2024. From nonfiction guides and narrative nonfiction to poetry and debut novels, there's something for all readers in this two-part, pre-recorded discussion.

Our guests:

  • Ellie Rosenfeld, district director for the NYS Assembly
    “The Paris Novel” by Ruth Reichl
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers Books
    “The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters” by Priya Parker
  • Amanda Chestnut, artist, educator, and curator of In This Moment Press
    “The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1998” by Nikki Giovanni
  • Linda Sue Park, author of “A Long Walk to Water,” “Gracie Under the Waves,” and many more
    “Love Poems” by Nikki Giovanni
    “The Collected Poetry of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1998” by Nikki Giovanni
    “The Selected Poems of Nikki Giovanni: 1968-1995” by Nikki Giovanni
  • Michael Oberg, Ph.D., author and distinguished professor of history at SUNY Geneseo
    “Young Men and Fire” by Norman Maclean
  • Emily Hessney Lynch,* book club organizer and social media consultant
    “Dearest” by Jacquie Walters
    “Margo's Got Money Troubles: A Novel” by Rufi Thorpe
  • Chad Post, publisher of Open Letter Books
    “Muzzle for Witches” by Dubravka Ugresic, Translated by Ellen Elias-Bursać
    “Melvill” by Rodrigo Fresán, Translated by Will Vanderhyden
    “When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s” by John Ganz

*Notes: Emily Hessney Lynch wrote a piece entitled "24 Books I Loved in 2024." To read it, click here.
**To listen to part two of this conversation, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack