© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published December 17, 2024 at 9:30 AM EST
A mess of wrinkled wrapping paper scattered under the Christmas tree, after presents had been open
Ирина Соколова
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown

1:00: Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

Monroe County has a new commissioner of public health. Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown recently started a six-year term, appointed by County Executive Adam Bello. The position of public health commissioner rose in prominence during the pandemic, when Dr. Michael Mendoza became a fixture in communication and health policy. This hour, Dr. Vélez de Brown discusses how she sees the role of public health — particularly at a time when public trust in institutions has declined, and Americans are rejecting vaccines at a higher rate than any point in the past two generations. In studio:

  • Marielena Vélez de Brown, M.D., commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health and medical director of Starlight Pediatrics

Then in our second hour, can you recycle wrapping paper? The answer is: some, not all, and it's important to know in advance. Many of us will stuff wrapping paper, packaging, boxes, and more into the recycling bins this month. Unfortunately, some materials can't be recycled, and will cause headaches for the staff working these facilities. This is our annual recycling show to get you ready for the holidays, New Year's Eve, and more. Our guests:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Tina Stevens, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.