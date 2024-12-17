12:00: Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown

1:00: Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

Monroe County has a new commissioner of public health. Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown recently started a six-year term, appointed by County Executive Adam Bello. The position of public health commissioner rose in prominence during the pandemic, when Dr. Michael Mendoza became a fixture in communication and health policy. This hour, Dr. Vélez de Brown discusses how she sees the role of public health — particularly at a time when public trust in institutions has declined, and Americans are rejecting vaccines at a higher rate than any point in the past two generations. In studio:



Marielena Vélez de Brown, M.D., commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health and medical director of Starlight Pediatrics

Then in our second hour, can you recycle wrapping paper? The answer is: some, not all, and it's important to know in advance. Many of us will stuff wrapping paper, packaging, boxes, and more into the recycling bins this month. Unfortunately, some materials can't be recycled, and will cause headaches for the staff working these facilities. This is our annual recycling show to get you ready for the holidays, New Year's Eve, and more. Our guests:

