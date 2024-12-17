© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:17 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing glasses, a blue sweater, and black shirt; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a navy blazer, a light blue button-down shirt, and a green and red patterned tie; a man at right has short dark hair, is wearing a blue button-down shirt and jeans and is holding several brochures showing recycling instructions.
Tina Stevens and Mike Garland on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 17, 2024
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Can you recycle wrapping paper? The answer is: some, not all, and it's important to know in advance.

Many of us will stuff wrapping paper, packaging, boxes, and more into the recycling bins this month. Unfortunately, some materials can't be recycled, and will cause headaches for the staff working these facilities.

This is our annual recycling show to get you ready for the holidays, New Year's Eve, and more.

Our guests:

*Notes:
To learn more about curbside recycling in Monroe County, click here.
To learn more about the Monroe County EcoPark, click here.
To access the tool designed to help reduce food waste at home, click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson"
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson"
