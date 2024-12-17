Wrapping paper? Christmas trees? We talk "Holiday recycling 101"

WXXI News

Can you recycle wrapping paper? The answer is: some, not all, and it's important to know in advance.

Many of us will stuff wrapping paper, packaging, boxes, and more into the recycling bins this month. Unfortunately, some materials can't be recycled, and will cause headaches for the staff working these facilities.

This is our annual recycling show to get you ready for the holidays, New Year's Eve, and more.

Our guests:



Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Tina Stevens, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

*Notes:

To learn more about curbside recycling in Monroe County, click here.

To learn more about the Monroe County EcoPark, click here.

To access the tool designed to help reduce food waste at home, click here.