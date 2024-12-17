© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:06 PM EST
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short grey hair and is wearing a dark green long-sleeved shirt and a bright green jacket; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Marielena Vélez de Brown on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Monroe County has a new commissioner of public health. Dr. Marielena Vélez de Brown recently started a six-year term, appointed by County Executive Adam Bello.

The position of public health commissioner rose in prominence during the pandemic, when Dr. Michael Mendoza became a fixture in communication and health policy.

This hour, Dr. Vélez de Brown discusses how she sees the role of public health — particularly at a time when public trust in institutions has declined, and Americans are rejecting vaccines at a higher rate than any point in the past two generations.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
