Rep. Robert Garcia speaks on the Harris-Walz campaign

Every day, WXXI offers Rochester and the Finger Lakes solid, trusted reporting built on a mission that uses the resources and independence of public media to serve the public good. Please make your gift now.
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.