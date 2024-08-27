© 2024 WXXI News
Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk; and previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 27, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published August 27, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT
Candidate bio photo
Provided

12:00: Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk

1:00: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo is running for re-election. This hour, we sit down with her to discuss her work, her priorities for office, and the role of the county clerk. It's an opportunity for voters to hear her answers to our questions and yours. In studio:

  • Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk

It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 600 performances at more than 30 venues across the city. From comedy, to music, dance, spoken word, and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect. Our guests:

  • Erica Fee, producer and CEO of the Rochester Fringe Festival
  • Kerry Young, theater artist with “Dashboard Dramas” and “Bushwhacked”
  • Joe Pisanzio, performer with “Game Show! Game Show! Game Show!: A Games Show”
  • Popping Freshh, performer with “The Urban Boys US Return”
  • William Dovidio, performer with “Aerial 51”
  • Matt Rogers, storyteller with “The Unluckiest Corner”
  • Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, which is the venue for “Kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month and Fringe Festival”
  • David Kwong, performer with “The Enigmatist: Magic and Puzzles with David Kwong”
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
