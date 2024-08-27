Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk; and previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Provided

12:00: Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk

1:00: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo is running for re-election. This hour, we sit down with her to discuss her work, her priorities for office, and the role of the county clerk. It's an opportunity for voters to hear her answers to our questions and yours. In studio:



Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk

It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 600 performances at more than 30 venues across the city. From comedy, to music, dance, spoken word, and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect. Our guests:

