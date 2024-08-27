Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk; and previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival: coming up on "Connections," Tuesday, August 27, 2024
12:00: Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk
1:00: Previewing the 2024 Rochester Fringe Festival
Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo is running for re-election. This hour, we sit down with her to discuss her work, her priorities for office, and the role of the county clerk. It's an opportunity for voters to hear her answers to our questions and yours. In studio:
- Jamie Romeo, candidate for Monroe County Clerk
It’s our annual preview of the Rochester Fringe Festival. This year’s event includes more than 600 performances at more than 30 venues across the city. From comedy, to music, dance, spoken word, and more, we talk with Fringe organizers and performers about what to expect. Our guests:
- Erica Fee, producer and CEO of the Rochester Fringe Festival
- Kerry Young, theater artist with “Dashboard Dramas” and “Bushwhacked”
- Joe Pisanzio, performer with “Game Show! Game Show! Game Show!: A Games Show”
- Popping Freshh, performer with “The Urban Boys US Return”
- William Dovidio, performer with “Aerial 51”
- Matt Rogers, storyteller with “The Unluckiest Corner”
- Jason Barber, site manager for the International Plaza, which is the venue for “Kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month and Fringe Festival”
- David Kwong, performer with “The Enigmatist: Magic and Puzzles with David Kwong”