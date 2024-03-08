Coming up on Connections: Friday, March 8, 2024

vesperstock / stock.adobe.com

First hour: How to parse data from presidential polling

Second hour: Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2024

The polls don't mean anything... until they do, of course, but when is that point? Last fall, we heard that presidential polling was far too early to mean much. What about now? A recent poll of seven critical swing states found Donald Trump leading President Biden in all seven. Some Democrats panicked while others ignored those numbers. We discuss the nuances of polling; the likelihood that different candidates would be faring better or worse; how to parse demographic data; and more with our guest:



Joseph Burgess, team leader at the Social Sciences Data Lab at the University of Copenhagen

Then in our second hour, the Rochester Music Hall of Fame announced its 2024 class of inductees on Monday. As reported by our colleague Daniel Kushner, this year marks the hall’s second decade of honoring prominent local musicians who have made an impact regionally and nationally. This hour, we talk to several of this year’s inductees and we preview the induction ceremony and performances in May. Our guests: