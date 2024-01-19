Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 19, 2024

First hour: Cold cases and their impact.

Second hour: Should we limit the number of new clothing items we purchase each year? (Reair.)

In the first hour, since 1969, about a quarter of Rochester's 2,000 homicides have gone unsolved. In some cases, the killer is a true mystery. In others, there is a prime suspect who eludes capture through a failure to secure sufficient evidence. But for the surviving families, the impact is the same: a lack of closure.

Our conversation this hour, led by guest host Gino Fanelli, who has done extensive reporting on cold cases, will focus on the investigative process, and the impact that an unsolved homicide has on those left behind. Our guests:

RPD homicide detective Terry Dearcop

RPD homicide detective Tom Cassidy

Carol Hallenbeck, mother of James Hallenbeck, who was shot and killed in 2022

Paul Vasconcellos, father of Paulie Vasconcellos, who was shot and killed in 2010

Then in our second hour (reair): How many new items of clothing do you purchase each year? For many shoppers, it’s not a question they’ve pondered, but should it be?

We explore how fashion contributes to carbon emissions, and we discuss what the industry and individuals can do to mitigate climate change. Our guests:

