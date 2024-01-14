Top Congressional leaders prepare for votes on a stop-gap spending bill

Congressional leaders have agreed on a short term spending bill to give lawmakers more time to write and pass year-long spending bills. Several agencies and government functions are set to run out of funding at the end of the day on Friday.

The extension will adhere to the current two-tier funding deadline structure that leaders agreed to last year with new deadlines set at March 1 and March 8. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, said the Senate will vote Tuesday on the first procedural steps to pass the bill.

"To avoid a shutdown, it will take bipartisan cooperation in the Senate and the House to quickly pass the CR and send it to the President's desk before Friday's funding deadline," Schumer said in a statement released Sunday. "I thank the leaders from both sides, and particularly the members of the Appropriations Committee, for their commitment to keeping the government open and working for the American people."

Schumer said the legislation is the result of bipartisan negotiations with all four top Congressional leaders.

The goal is to allow members of the appropriations committees to work out the details of spending bills that adhere to the $1.6 trillion spending cap deal leaders reached last week. That agreement set the top line for how much Congress can spend on defense and non-defense programs for fiscal year 2024, which ends in September.

A smoother path in the Senate than in the House

Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., have both repeatedly committed to passing a spending bill quickly to avoid the threat of a government shutdown. Some senators may choose to slow the process but the stop-gap is very likely to pass the Senate with significant bipartisn support.

The process in the House is less clear. Speaker Mike Johnson faces significant opposition from far right members who have rejected both the prospect of a short term stop gap and the broader top line spending deal.

Johnson will have to pass any stop gap with significant support from Democrats, a move that could put his speakership at risk of a challenge from far-right Conservatives.

