Rochester Police investigate a double homicide

Rochester Police are investigating a double homicide that happened overnight on the city’s northeast side.

RPD says that officers were called to the intersection of North and Weld Streets at about 1:45 Sunday morning and they heard multiple gunshots being fired from the area near the S & T Lounge on North Street.

When police got there, they found one gunshot victim in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was found in a nearby parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities it’s not known yet if there were a number of people involved in the gunfire, or if the victims hit by the gunshots were the intended victims. Police also say that there was a large crowd leaving the bar just prior to the shooting, but it is not known yet if those involved in the incident were inside the bar before the shooting happened.

Both victims, who have not yet been positively identified, are said to be in their 30s or 40s. Police say there were dozens of people in the area at the time of the shooting and they are asking anyone with information or video to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

