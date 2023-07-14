Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 14, 2023

First hour: Discussing the ERA centennial

Second hour: What does emotional abuse look like?

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced in Congress in 1923. While 38 states have ratified it, the ERA is not in the Constitution. Advocates say passing it at the federal level is more important than ever, following the overturning of Roe v Wade. Our guests discuss this and look ahead to an ERA Centennial celebration this month. Our guests:



Carolyn Maloney, former Congresswoman, current president of NOW-NYS, and champion of passing the ERA for over 40 years

Claudia Nachega, executive director of Generation Ratify

Kim Pandina, president of Rochester NOW

Lauren Perl, co-organizer of the ERA Centennial Convention, and Harvard College Class of 2025

Then in our second hour, actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend shared some texts the actor sent her when they were together, accusing him of emotional abuse. We talk about how to identify emotional abuse and how to help victims. In studio: