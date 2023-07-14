Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 14, 2023
First hour: Discussing the ERA centennial
Second hour: What does emotional abuse look like?
The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced in Congress in 1923. While 38 states have ratified it, the ERA is not in the Constitution. Advocates say passing it at the federal level is more important than ever, following the overturning of Roe v Wade. Our guests discuss this and look ahead to an ERA Centennial celebration this month. Our guests:
- Carolyn Maloney, former Congresswoman, current president of NOW-NYS, and champion of passing the ERA for over 40 years
- Claudia Nachega, executive director of Generation Ratify
- Kim Pandina, president of Rochester NOW
- Lauren Perl, co-organizer of the ERA Centennial Convention, and Harvard College Class of 2025
Then in our second hour, actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend shared some texts the actor sent her when they were together, accusing him of emotional abuse. We talk about how to identify emotional abuse and how to help victims. In studio:
- Christina Till, therapist at Willow Domestic Violence Center
- Nicole Morelle, vice president of community engagement at Willow Domestic Violence Center