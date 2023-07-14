© 2023 WXXI News
Coming up on Connections: Friday, July 14, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published July 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT
U.S. Capitol
Architect of the Capitol
/
USCapitol, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
First hour: Discussing the ERA centennial

Second hour: What does emotional abuse look like?

The Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) was introduced in Congress in 1923. While 38 states have ratified it, the ERA is not in the Constitution. Advocates say passing it at the federal level is more important than ever, following the overturning of Roe v Wade. Our guests discuss this and look ahead to an ERA Centennial celebration this month. Our guests:

  • Carolyn Maloney, former Congresswoman, current president of NOW-NYS, and champion of passing the ERA for over 40 years
  • Claudia Nachega, executive director of Generation Ratify
  • Kim Pandina, president of Rochester NOW
  • Lauren Perl, co-organizer of the ERA Centennial Convention, and Harvard College Class of 2025

Then in our second hour, actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend shared some texts the actor sent her when they were together, accusing him of emotional abuse. We talk about how to identify emotional abuse and how to help victims. In studio:

  • Christina Till, therapist at Willow Domestic Violence Center
  • Nicole Morelle, vice president of community engagement at Willow Domestic Violence Center
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
