Coming up on Connections: Monday, June 12, 2023

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Former Biden administration official Robert Kent on addressing the overdose crisis

Second hour: How should schools in New York State teach reading?

We bring you a special rebroadcast this hour. A former Biden administration official says the overdose crisis cannot be effectively addressed at the federal level without better efforts by the states. So what should governments, nonprofit entities, and communities be considering? We talk with Robert Kent, former general counsel for the Biden administration’s White House of National Drug Control Policy. Prior to serving in Washington, Kent served as general counsel for the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). He helps us understand the latest in programming to curb the crisis, as well as his plans for accounting for prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction. We also talk with Avi Israel, founder of “Save the Michaels of the World,” about what he’s hearing from people in Western New York who are struggling with addiction. Our guests:



Robert Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors, LLC, and former general counsel for the White House of National Drug Control Policy

Avi Israel, founder of Save the Michaels of the World

*Assemblymember Demond Meeks, who was set to join us today to discuss the state budget, had to cancel his appearance. We will reschedule that conversation.

Then in our second hour, some children’s advocates are pushing for New York to join Connecticut and other states that are legislating the rules on how to teach reading. They point to the growing body of evidence that suggests that many schools have gotten it wrong for a long time. They talk about what the science says and what they are asking New York State to do next. Our guests:

