Understanding the challenges facing volunteer fire and EMS departments

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 20, 2024 at 3:38 PM EDT
(foreground) Bill DeFabio and Matt Kelly, (background) Mike Sands and Nancy Oppell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 20, 2024
(foreground) Bill DeFabio and Matt Kelly, (background) Mike Sands and Nancy Oppell on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, May 20, 2024

When you or someone you know has an emergency, chances are some members of the emergency response team will include volunteers.

According to FEMA data, fire and EMS departments across the country are struggling with volunteer recruitment and retention. In addition, the data shows the average age of volunteers is increasing, training demands can be difficult to meet, and some volunteers struggle with work-life balance.

What does the situation look like in our region? This hour, we focus on EMS volunteering in the Finger Lakes. Our guests discuss the nature of their work, how it has changed, the challenges they face, and the value of their service in 2024.

Our guests:

Connections
