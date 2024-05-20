Brighton man prepares for another summer delivering aid in Ukraine: 'The need is still there'

A Brighton resident is preparing for his second trip to Ukraine, where he'll be delivering much-needed supplies to people affected by the war with Russia.

Peter Skrypka is a corporate trainer who will be working remotely during the day and driving trucks loaded with humanitarian aid in his off time. Skrypka's first trip to the region was about a year ago. In 2023, he was stationed in Poland, delivering supplies to the Ukrainian border.

This time, he will be volunteering in western Ukraine. Skrypka does not want to give specifics on the location for security reasons, but says he will not be on the front lines of the war.

"It is relatively safe," he said.

Skrypka was inspired to help the people of Ukraine because he is the son of immigrants from the former Soviet Union who fled to the U.S. during WWII. He felt compelled to do more than write a check to the Ukrainian war effort.

When his employer would not allow him to work remotely again this summer, Skrypka found a new job in the same field that will give him the leeway to temporarily relocate.

He is also encouraging people to support humanitarian organizations on the ground in Ukraine at a time when many may have become numb to the plight of war victims.

"I want people to understand that the need is still there, even though the world has moved on," Skrypka said.



