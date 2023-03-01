Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

First hour: Discussing how the earthquake in Turkey has affected the Special Immigrant Visa program

Second hour: Farmers on neonicotinoids and the proposed Birds and the Bees Protection Act

For some Afghan refugees who served the U.S. military and are facing death threats from the Taliban, a new obstacle has hindered their safe travel to the United States. Refugees hoping to come to the U.S. on Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) must navigate red tape, but for those living in Turkey, the process has become even more backlogged due to the recent earthquake. This hour, we talk with representatives from Keeping Our Promise, which assists refugees in the SIV program. They share the latest in their efforts:



Ellen Smith, executive director of Keeping Our Promise

Faheem Asfe, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Turkey

Jerry Orange, advocate who is assisting with Faheem Asfe’s SIV application process

Mayar, Afghan refugee who served the U.S. government and is now living in Rochester

*Due to concerns regarding threats to the safety of some of our guests and their families, we are not using their full names.

Then in our second hour, last month on Connections, we discussed a proposed bill in the New York State Legislature that would limit the use of neonic pesticides. The Birds and the Bees Protection Act would ban the use of neonicotinoids in seed coating and ornamental plants. Research shows the use of these neurotoxic pesticides have led to mass losses of birds, bees, and other wildlife, and experts say they can impact human health. Some farmers and groups representing them say there’s another side to the story. They oppose the proposed ban and say neonics bring value to their work. This hour, we discuss the use of neonic pesticides in agriculture with farmers on different sides of the issue. Our guests:

