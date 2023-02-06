© 2023 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, February 6, 2023

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST
A small house in someone's hands

First hour: Local housing — where to build new and where to preserve what we already have

Second hour: What makes a song a hit?

We continue our series of conversations about proposals to address housing supply and affordability in New York State. Governor Kathy Hochul first announced her New York Housing Compact during her State of the State address. The plan would include the construction of 800,000 new homes over the next ten years and require communities to meet new home construction targets. The proposal also includes incentives to build and rehabilitate housing, as well as support for renters and homeowners. Over the last several weeks, we’ve heard from affordable housing experts, housing justice advocates, and residents about their assessments of the compact and their own proposals. This hour, we talk to a local developer and representatives from the Housing Council at PathStone about their ideas for how to mitigate the housing crisis. Our guests:

  • Matthew Drouin, broker and president of ROC Real Capital
  • Orlando Ortiz, chair of the board of directors at the Housing Council at PathStone
  • Matt Bain, member of the board of directors at the Housing Council at PathStone

Then in our second hour, what makes a song a hit? How does the political climate change music during different points in history? And what does the changing music industry mean for artists and audiences? We explore these questions with our guests, who weigh in on the forces that shape music in popular culture. We also preview a performance called “Hitmakers: You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet” now on stage at the JCC CenterStage. Our guests:

  • John Covach, director of the Institute for Popular Music and professor of music at the University of Rochester, and professor of theory at the Eastman School of Music
  • Irene Kannyo, writer and podcast host
  • Ralph Meranto, artistic director and associate executive director of the Jewish Community Center of Rochester
  • Danny Kincaid-Kunz, writer of “Hitmakers: You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”
