School districts can now apply for Monroe County grants to address food waste

Monroe County is launching another round of grants for local school districts that want to start or expand programs to reduce or reuse food waste, and it's now accepting applications.

The Monroe County Legislature approved up to $50,000 in funding for grants during its meeting Tuesday. Applications for the funding are due April 20 — two days before Earth Day.

The grants are open to any county school district and the local Boards of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) organizations. They're able to apply for up to $5,000 apiece.

The legislation said the money could be used to develop initiatives around reducing, recovering, and recycling food waste; educating students on environmental stewardship; donating excess food to people in need; engaging faculty, staff, and administrators to help implement environmental programs; and supporting local composting or food waste diversion businesses.

This is the second year of the grants. The Brighton, Fairport, Penfield, Pittsford, and West Irondequoit school districts received money in the previous round. According to the county, their initiatives included waste tracking systems, student education, and composting programs in food preparation areas, cafeterias, and events.

Those districts recycled 85,000 pounds of food waste between September and December last year, the county said.

Information on the grant program and how to apply is available at monroecounty.gov/des-schoolfood-waste. The districts that received grants last year are eligible to apply again this year.