Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

First hour: Discussing the root issues of student loan debt

Second hour: What to expect for the local housing market in 2023

When it comes to higher education, is the media focusing on the wrong questions? Ian Mortimer, a former director of enrollment who is now the president of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship, says there is too much focus on loan debt relief. Mortimer is asking us to look beyond just costs and debt and examine college completion rates and underemployment. Why does the system fail so many who enter it? We discuss it with our guests:



Ian Mortimer, president of the Golisano Institute for Business & Entrepreneurship

Kent Gardner, chief economist with the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, experts with an eye on the housing market say it may be slow to start in 2023. Economists, analysts, and real estate brokers told the New York Times that that the market seemed to have run out of gas in the fall, with sales dropping, but prices holding. What about the local real estate market? What can buyers and sellers in the region expect this year? Our guests share their insight and predictions. Our guests: