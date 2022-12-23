Coming up on Connections: Friday, December 23, 2022

First hour: Special programming - "Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites"

Second hour: Special programming - "Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites"

We have special programming today. In the first hour, "Tinsel Tales" features stories from the NPR archives that touch on the meaning of Christmas. David Sedaris, Bailey White, John Henry Faulk -- these and other NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. This program is hosted by Lynn Neary. Featured Stories:



"Dad 'n' Sam" (Jay Allison)

"Homeless Christmas" (Lee Stringer)

"Christmas Morning, 1949" (Sylvia Seymour/Paul Auster)

"Low-Glamour Christmas Party" (Bailey White)

"Doing it in the Closet" (John McIlwraith)

"Christopher" (Jay O'Callahan)

"Ode to Christmas" (Chuck Kramer)

"Santaland Diaries" (David Sedaris)

"Modern Day Joseph and Mary" (Scott Simon)

"John Henry Faulk's Christmas Story" (John Henry Faulk)

Then in the second hour, continuing with the tradition of the first "Tinsel Tales" program, this is another collection of the best and most requested holiday stories. Joy, hope, and childhood memories overflow as NPR voices, past and present, tell stories of the season. This program is hosted by Lynn Neary. Featured Stories: