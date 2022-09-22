Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 22, 2022

First hour: Discussing "quiet quitting"

Second hour: Actor and advocate Gabourey Sidibe on raising awareness about mental health

Have you heard about "quiet quitting"? The short definition of quiet quitting is doing the baseline requirement of your job, never taking any work home, and entirely separating work from your personal life. In that sense, it's not quitting at all, and for many older Americans, the term is confusing. But younger workers say it's a cultural shift. They want more work-life balance and they're not willing to make work their identities. Our guests are human resources professionals who have different takes on the debate. Our guests:



Fernan Cepero, senior human resources business partner

Adrienne Schleigh, senior director for HR strategic placements at HR Works

Kevyn Rustici, area vice president of strategic human capital counseling at Gallagher

Then in our second hour, Gabourey Sidibe is the award-winning actor who has starred in the film "Precious" and television shows like "Empire" and "American Horror Story." She is also an outspoken advocate for raising awareness about mental health. Sidibe has struggled with depression and an eating disorder. She shared her story in her memoir, "This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare." Sidibe is the keynote speaker for East House's upcoming annual Hope and Recovery Luncheon. She joins us on "Connections" to preview her talk, and we hear from local advocates about combating stigma related to mental illness and substance abuse. Our guests: