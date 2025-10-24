Envisioning the forthcoming High Falls State Park

9 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Incinerator Plaza Perspective.jpg

A rendering shows remnants of brick walls with large window openings partially enclosing a seating area amid large rocks and vegetation with the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge seen in the distance.

The proposed High Falls State Park could include a plaza where the old city incinerator sits today at the base of the Smith Street bridge on the west side of the Genesee River gorge. The "Incinerator Plaza" name shown in this rendering is a placeholder but reflects the planners’ goal of incorporating old and new and maintaining some remnants of old industrial uses in the gorge. / OLIN