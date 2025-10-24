Envisioning the forthcoming High Falls State Park
1 of 12 — Image (7).jfif
From left to right: Carl Flora, associate architect for New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and lead architect for High Falls State Park, Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News, Stephanie Hyde, engagement planner at Highland Planning, and Vincent Esposito, senior vice president for regional economic development at Empire State Development in studio for WXXI's Connections with Evan Dawson on 10/24/2025.
Megan Mack / WXXI
2 of 12 — Park Framework.jpg
Framework map of High Falls State Park
Provided / OLIN
3 of 12 — Park Walk Map.jpg
Walk map of the forthcoming High Falls State Park
Provided / OLIN
4 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Island Overlook Perspective.jpg
An "island overlook" near the base of High Falls, south of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, would provide visitors a close-up view of the 96-foot cascade.
Provided rendering / OLIN
5 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Terrace Overlook Perspective.jpg
The "terrace overlook" in the proposed High Falls State Park, as shown in this rendering, would provide a view of High Falls looking southwest from the east side of the gorge. The overlook would be located at what is currently High Falls Terrace immediately south of the Genesee Brewery off St. Paul Street.
Provided rendering / OLIN
6 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Beebee Station Walk Perspective.jpg
What is labeled the "Beebee Station walk" in the proposed High Falls State Park would extend along the west wall of the Genesee River gorge north of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge, overlooking the west lawn and playground.
Provided rendering / OLIN
7 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_East Playground Perspective.jpg
One of two planned playgrounds, shown in this rendering, would be located on the east side of the Genesee River gorge between the Smith Street and Running Track pedestrian bridges.
Provided rendering / OLIN
8 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_West Lawn Perspective.jpg
The west lawn in the proposed High Falls State Park, in this rendering looking north, shows the smoke stack of the old city incinerator and Smith Street bridge in the distance. This would be on the west side of the river gorge in a recently remediated area at the base of the former Beebee Station just north of the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge.
Provided rendering / OLIN
9 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Incinerator Plaza Perspective.jpg
A rendering shows remnants of brick walls with large window openings partially enclosing a seating area amid large rocks and vegetation with the Pont de Rennes pedestrian bridge seen in the distance.
The proposed High Falls State Park could include a plaza where the old city incinerator sits today at the base of the Smith Street bridge on the west side of the Genesee River gorge. The "Incinerator Plaza" name shown in this rendering is a placeholder but reflects the planners’ goal of incorporating old and new and maintaining some remnants of old industrial uses in the gorge. / OLIN
10 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Pedestrian Bridge Perspective.jpg
The pedestrian bridge connecting the western and eastern sections of the proposed High Falls State Park would extend from beneath the Smith Street bridge on the west side, north to the eastern Genesee River bank.
Provided rendering / OLIN
11 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Relic Garden Perspective.jpg
The proposed "relic garden" is shown in the planned High Falls State Park. The rendering is looking southwest toward the Smith Street bridge from the east bank of the river. The garden would be near a large "east lawn" and south of a woodland grove and a playground, with a nearby boardwalk-like pedestrian bridge connecting to the west riverbank.
Provided rendering / OLIN
12 of 12 — HFSP_OLIN_Woodland Grove Perspective.jpg
A rendering of the woodland grove envisioned to be part of the proposed High Falls State Park. The grove would be on the east side of the river, north of the Smith Street bridge near the base of the Running Track foot bridge toward the northern edge of the park. It would be near a playground.
Provided rendering / OLIN
As WXXI's Brian Sharp reports, the vision for a new state park in downtown Rochester is gaining focus.
The state recently released renderings of the planned High Falls State Park. Construction will begin late next year.
The 40-acre space will include restored green space, playgrounds and seating areas, overlooks, and more. This hour, our guests discuss the plans for the new park.
In studio:
- Vincent Esposito, senior vice president for regional economic development at Empire State Development
- Carl Flora, associate architect for New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and lead architect for High Falls State Park
- Stephanie Hyde, engagement planner at Highland Planning
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News