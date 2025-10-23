I-590 ramp closure could snarl weekend traffic. What to avoid and when

Traffic around the 590-490 split could be a bit of a mess this weekend.

That’s because the 590 southbound ramp onto 490 east and west is scheduled to be closed for maintenance. The closure is planned to last from 8 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

A posted detour will direct drivers to continue on 590 South to Elmwood Avenue and then swing back on 590 North to get onto 490.

State officials are warning of travel delays and advising people to seek alternate routes. Construction is weather-dependent and subject to change based on conditions.