Coming up on Connections: Monday, September 12, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published September 12, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT
Adam Frank
University of Rochester professor and astrophysicist, Adam Frank.

First hour: What does it take to become a scientist, part 2?

Second hour: Author Steven Thrasher on his book, "The Viral Underclass"

What does it take to become a scientist? This is the second in a series of conversations with students who have chosen the path of science. We explore what they're learning, the methods they are being taught, and how that might help all of us become better thinkers. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester
  • Kyla de Villa, first year Ph.D. student in earth and planetary science at UC Berkeley 
  • Matt Signor, second year physics Ph.D. graduate student at the University of Rochester

Then in our second hour, inequality and disease make for deadly partners, as explored in a new book called "The Viral Underclass." Journalist and author Steven Thrasher takes a tour of disease throughout the world, focusing intently on HIV and COVID. He tells personal stories that help illustrate his thesis of who gets sick and who doesn't; who gets blamed and who doesn't; who dies and who survives. Thrasher's conclusion is that it does not have to be this way. He takes listeners through some of the most gripping stories from his book. Our guest:

  • Steven W. Thrasher, author of "The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide," and Daniel H. Renberg Chair at Northwestern University's Medill School
