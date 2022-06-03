Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 3, 2022

First hour: What can the history of Clarissa Street teach us about impact of urban renewal?

Second hour: Good people doing good things, part 4

Black-owned businesses, neighbors supporting neighbors, and a world-class nightclub featuring famous jazz and pop musicians: that was the reality in Rochester's Clarissa Street neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. But urban renewal essentially tore that neighborhood apart. A new exhibit at RIT City Arts Space tells a powerful story through photographs, archived video, personal stories, and interactive maps. Teen Empowerment put together the exhibit to challenge our city to think more deeply about the impact of policies. We discuss it with our guests:



Katherine Sprague-Dexter, Clarissa Street elder and realtor

Mekko Griffin-Mongeon, exhibit project manager, educator, and fourth generation Clarissa Street neighbor

Jaylen Wims, youth history ambassador and senior at Pittsford Sutherland

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes: