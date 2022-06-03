Coming up on Connections: Friday, June 3, 2022
First hour: What can the history of Clarissa Street teach us about impact of urban renewal?
Second hour: Good people doing good things, part 4
Black-owned businesses, neighbors supporting neighbors, and a world-class nightclub featuring famous jazz and pop musicians: that was the reality in Rochester's Clarissa Street neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. But urban renewal essentially tore that neighborhood apart. A new exhibit at RIT City Arts Space tells a powerful story through photographs, archived video, personal stories, and interactive maps. Teen Empowerment put together the exhibit to challenge our city to think more deeply about the impact of policies. We discuss it with our guests:
- Katherine Sprague-Dexter, Clarissa Street elder and realtor
- Mekko Griffin-Mongeon, exhibit project manager, educator, and fourth generation Clarissa Street neighbor
- Jaylen Wims, youth history ambassador and senior at Pittsford Sutherland
Then in our second hour, we continue our series of conversations highlighting people and organizations in the community that are making positive change. This hour's group of do-gooders includes:
- Bill Whitney, the “Daffodil Man,” and owner of Whitney Designs Associates
- Mindy Wallington, owner of Mama Kats Kradle
- Matt Korona, vice president of the Rochester A.M. Rotary Club
- Erin Turpin, secretary for the board of directors for 490 Farmers
- Cathy Little, community health coordinator for the Interdenominational Health Ministry Coalition
- Rashad J. Smith, “the People’s Publicist” for Roc Freedom Riders
- Gladys Magee, founder of Sickle Cell Advocates of Rochester
- Ben Rubin, co-founder of Rolling Resettlement, and media coordinator for e-NABLE Network
- Zainab Hussaini, co-founder of Rolling Resettlement, and programs manager for Skateistan