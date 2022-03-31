Coming up on Connections: Thursday, March 31, 2022

First hour: Professor Douglas Massey on contemporary migration in Mexico

Second hour: What are transportation "blind spots" when it comes to climate action?

A Princeton professor says there have been dramatic changes in the number, origin, and characteristics of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border over the last 20 years. Douglas Massey is a professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton. He will be giving a presentation on contemporary migration in Mexico at the University of Rochester Thursday night. We preview that lecture this hour with our guests:



Douglas Massey, Henry G. Bryant Professor of Sociology and Public Affairs at Princeton, and author of numerous books

Molly Ball, history lecturer at the University of Rochester, and author of "Navigating Life and Work in Old Republic São Paulo"

Ruben Flores, associate professor of history at the University of Rochester, and author of numerous books

Then in our second hour, we've highlighted advancements in electric vehicle (EV) technology on this program in recent months, but when it comes to climate solutions, a local activist says EVs are not the answer. In a blog post for Reconnect Rochester, Evan Lowenstein writes, "We must start seeing what’s in the blind spot–the fact that a switch from gas-powered to electric vehicles cannot be the primary push as we strive for sustainability. Instead, we must understand that the best car trip for climate and sustainability is not an electricity-powered car trip, but the absence of a car trip." Lowenstein's piece argues for fewer cars on the road and a stronger push for multi-modal transportation. We discuss this with our guests: