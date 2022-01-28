© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Friday, January 28, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST
Melendez-Lupien
City of Rochester; Provided
City of Rochester; Provided
Miguel Melendez and Mary Lupien

First hour: Miguel Meléndez and Mary Lupien on priorities for Rochester City Council in 2022

Second hour: Dialogue on Disability — Devin's story and the Self-Direction program

Earlier this month, Rochester City Council members Miguel Meléndez and Mary Lupien were elected to leadership positions -- Meléndez as president and Lupien as vice president. We sit down with them to discuss their priorities for Council this year, and the state of a number of issues in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Miguel Meléndez, president of Rochester City Council
  • Mary Lupien, vice president of Rochester City Council

Then in our second hour, we continue our conversations about issues related to inclusion during Dialogue on Disability Week. Devin Hamilton was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was three years old. While a student at RIT, he enrolled in the Self-Direction program through New York State. Self-Direction enables individuals with developmental disabilities to make decisions for themselves about the supports and services they need. We talk with Devin about the choices he's made and how the program benefits him and the larger community. Our guests:

  • Devin Hamilton, RIT graduate, business owner, and user of the Self-Direction program
  • Alexis Pena, Devin's assistant
  • Cheryl Garlock, self-direction broker for CP Rochester

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies, in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Connections
