Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 24, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 24, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST
Logo - Buffalo Bills

First hour: What did this playoff run mean for the Bills?

Second hour: Dialogue on Disability - Dr. Joel Shamaskin on living with ALS

Despite a devastating playoff loss, the Buffalo Bills have captured the hearts of fans in Western New York. And now the team's owners are better positioned to close the deal on a new stadium that could cost around a billion dollars. Taxpayers will be asked to heavily support the construction. We discuss the Bills and their future with our guests:

  • Scott Pitoniak, journalist and author
  • Thad Brown, sports anchor for WROC-TV

Then in our second hour, Dr. Joel Shamaskin is a retired physician living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. He was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease in 2016. Since then, he has worked to learn about his disease both to plan for his own needs and to help others diagnosed with ALS. He joins us to discuss his story, what he wants medical professionals and community members to know about ALS, and we talk about what he and other advocates want to see in the way of technology, policy, and more when it comes to assisting people with ALS. Our guests:

  • Joel Shamaskin, M.D., retired physician living with ALS
  • Elizabeth Krisanda, executive director, the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter

This story is part of Dialogue on Disability Week -- a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies -- in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
