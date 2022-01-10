Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 10, 2022
First hour: Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery"
Second hour: Walt Way on tracing his ancestry and the Brister English Project
What does economic justice look like? Action for a Better Community plans to explore that question in its upcoming signature conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery." It's a follow-up discussion to the organization's 2021 event, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics." This hour, our guests discuss the laws and policies needed to repair historical injustices created by racism, red lining, other forms of economic marginalization. Our guests:
- Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
- Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Gina Cuyler, M.D., vice president of health equity and community investments at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Dan Burns, senior vice president and regional president, Rochester, at M&T Bank
Then in our second hour, a local spoken word artist has launched a new project to help people trace their ancestries. Through his own search, artist Walt Way connected with a descendant of the slaveowner who owned his ancestors. He shared the process through a series of TikTok videos. Way joins us for the hour to discuss his search, what he learned, and his new Brister English Project. Our guest:
- Walt Way, founder of the Brister English Project