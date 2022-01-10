© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 10, 2022

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackEmmarae Stein
Published January 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
Action for a Better Community
First hour: Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery"

Second hour: Walt Way on tracing his ancestry and the Brister English Project

What does economic justice look like? Action for a Better Community plans to explore that question in its upcoming signature conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery." It's a follow-up discussion to the organization's 2021 event, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics." This hour, our guests discuss the laws and policies needed to repair historical injustices created by racism, red lining, other forms of economic marginalization. Our guests:

  • Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
  • Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Gina Cuyler, M.D., vice president of health equity and community investments at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
  • Dan Burns, senior vice president and regional president, Rochester, at M&T Bank

Then in our second hour, a local spoken word artist has launched a new project to help people trace their ancestries. Through his own search, artist Walt Way connected with a descendant of the slaveowner who owned his ancestors. He shared the process through a series of TikTok videos. Way joins us for the hour to discuss his search, what he learned, and his new Brister English Project. Our guest:

  • Walt Way, founder of the Brister English Project
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Emmarae Stein
Emmarae Stein is the production assistant for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
