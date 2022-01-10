Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 10, 2022

First hour: Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery"

Second hour: Walt Way on tracing his ancestry and the Brister English Project

What does economic justice look like? Action for a Better Community plans to explore that question in its upcoming signature conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery." It's a follow-up discussion to the organization's 2021 event, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics." This hour, our guests discuss the laws and policies needed to repair historical injustices created by racism, red lining, other forms of economic marginalization. Our guests:



Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community

Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation

Gina Cuyler, M.D., vice president of health equity and community investments at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield

Dan Burns, senior vice president and regional president, Rochester, at M&T Bank

Then in our second hour, a local spoken word artist has launched a new project to help people trace their ancestries. Through his own search, artist Walt Way connected with a descendant of the slaveowner who owned his ancestors. He shared the process through a series of TikTok videos. Way joins us for the hour to discuss his search, what he learned, and his new Brister English Project. Our guest: