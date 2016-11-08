WATCH: Huge Turnout Creates Long Line at Susan B. Anthony's Grave

Thousands of committed voters have each been waiting upwards of 90 minutes at Mount Hope Cemetery to get a closer look at the grave belonging to Susan B. Anthony.

Visitors from near and far are paying respects to the pioneer on Election Day and leaving behind their “I Voted Today” stickers on her headstone.

Judy Henderson, of Rochester, said her two daughters who currently live in Boston and San Francisco, returned home and insisted the family make a stop at the cemetery.

Credit SASHA-ANN SIMONS/ WXXI NEWS People line up on Election Day at Mount Hope Cemetery to honor Susan B. Anthony.

“They finally now realize in their late 20s that this is important,” said Henderson, “Everybody’s feelings are so strong for this election.”

Though Michael Vargas-Rodriguez was running late for work, he hopped on his bike and made the trek. He said he voted Tuesday to help secure equal rights.

“It’s been a very divisive election,” said Vargas-Rodriguez, “So this just felt right because we finally are so close to having a woman become president, we should come honor Susan B. Anthony.”

Riesa and Cole Cassano both attend Pittsford Mendon High School; however, the two spent the morning with their mother in the massive line up that weaved throughout the cemetery grounds. 17-year-old Riesa said though she can’t vote this year, Anthony’s fight for women’s rights gives her hope for the future.

“It’s very exciting. I’m excited to see where we can go from here,” she said.

Anthony died in 1906, and 14 years later, the 19th Amendment was ratified, granting women the right to vote. Before that, in 1872, she was arrested for voting illegally in a Rochester election.

Visiting hours for the cemetery were extended until 9 p.m. to accommodate the long lineups.

