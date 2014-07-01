Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Extreme Caving, and learning about Belgium
In the first part of the show, we talk about extreme caving. This is not just looking at the pretty stalagmites. This is trying to find seams that lead deep into the earth. There's a western NY caving group, the Niagara Frontier Grotto, and we'll meet their fearless leader, Benjamin Brown.
Then, we find out Belgium is about more than soccer and waffles. Beer, for instance. With the USA/Belgium matchup approaching, we take the opportunity to learn about Belgian culture, politics, and beer with Mark Tichenor, a beer writer (and football fan), who lived there for two years.