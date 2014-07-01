© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Connections: Extreme Caving, and learning about Belgium

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 1, 2014 at 3:51 PM EDT
In the first part of the show, we talk about extreme caving. This is not just looking at the pretty stalagmites. This is trying to find seams that lead deep into the earth. There's a western NY caving group, the Niagara Frontier Grotto, and we'll meet their fearless leader, Benjamin Brown. 

Then, we find out Belgium is about more than soccer and waffles. Beer, for instance. With the USA/Belgium matchup approaching, we take the opportunity to learn about Belgian culture, politics, and beer with Mark Tichenor, a beer writer (and football fan), who lived there for two years. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
