Connections: Extreme Caving, and learning about Belgium

In the first part of the show, we talk about extreme caving. This is not just looking at the pretty stalagmites. This is trying to find seams that lead deep into the earth. There's a western NY caving group, the Niagara Frontier Grotto, and we'll meet their fearless leader, Benjamin Brown.

Then, we find out Belgium is about more than soccer and waffles. Beer, for instance. With the USA/Belgium matchup approaching, we take the opportunity to learn about Belgian culture, politics, and beer with Mark Tichenor, a beer writer (and football fan), who lived there for two years.