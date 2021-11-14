-
Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza said Tuesday that the county would suspend use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus…
UPDATE: A safety board overseeing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine trial is raising concerns about the company's data. In an unusual post-midnight statement…
Pharmaceutical company Moderna announced it has begun COVID-19 vaccine testing in children. The University of Rochester Medical Center wants to make sure…
ConnectionsWe're joined by local vaccine researchers to discuss the state of COVID-19 vaccine development and distribution in the U.S. Dr. Edward Walsh and Dr.…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and officials from President Joe Biden’s administration announced Wednesday that they will open mass vaccination sites in medically…
About one in every 10 New Yorkers has now received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the federal government is expected to boost the state’s…
Shuttle buses full of people stopped Monday at Mount Olivet Baptist Church on Adams Street as part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan for “fairness and equity”…
COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high in the Finger Lakes region as more and more front-line health care workers are getting vaccinated. At the…
Monroe County began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to emergency medical service workers on Monday. First in line to be immunized was Hardy Schulz,…
More than 550 people are being hospitalized in the Rochester area with COVID-19 at both the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional…