-
Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died on Friday at the age of 80, was in Rochester in March 2018 for the funeral of Rep. Louise Slaughter. Lewis…
-
The late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame on Saturday.The Hall of Fame calls Slaughter a local and…
-
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that will dedicate a Fairport post office in honor of the late Louise and Bob Slaughter.Word of the signing…
-
The University of Rochester will receive the official congressional collection of the late Rep. Louise Slaughter.Slaughter served as a member of Congress…
-
Saturday, March 16, marks one year since the death of longtime Rochester area Congresswoman Louise Slaughter. The Kentucky native, who more recently lived…
-
She’s been called “trailblazer,” “fearless leader,” and “staunch advocate for women’s issues.” And this week, Rochester remembers the life and influence…
-
As Rochester celebrates the life of the late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter, the difficult question to ask is: “What’s next?” She left quite an impressive…
-
Funeral services for Congresswoman Louise Slaughter are being held Friday at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and a number of notable political officials…
-
ConnectionsRep. Louise Slaughter died early Friday at the age of 88. The congresswoman served 16 terms in Washington and had plans to run for a 17th term in…
-
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter will spend the next several months fighting to reauthorize a law she says contributed to decreasing rates of domestic…