A number of political notables expected for Rep. Louise Slaughter's funeral

Funeral services for Congresswoman Louise Slaughter are being held Friday at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre and a number of notable political officials will be in attendance.

Among the most recent names mentioned, Former President Bill Clinton. It was previously announced that his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would be among those delivering a eulogy, along with civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Slaughter’s office says they anticipate 40 or more members of Congress arriving via a military aircraft. Slaughter had been the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and a number of her colleagues on that committee, both Democrats and Republicans, praised her during a meeting of that panel in Washington earlier this week.

Slaughter died last week at a Washington, D.C. hospital after suffering injuries in a fall at her D.C. residence the previous week.

The services on Friday begin at 11:00 a.m., and doors to enter Kodak Hall Theatre will open at 10:00 a.m. Kodak Hall holds approximately 2,300 people, and services will be open to the public as seating allows.

The funeral service for Congresswoman Louise Slaughter will affect Downtown traffic and cause delays in the area near the Eastman Theatre Friday. Portions of three roads will be closed for part of the day.

They are:

• Gibbs Street from East Avenue to Grove Street will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Swan Street from East Main Street to East Avenue will be closed from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• East Main Street from University Avenue to Chestnut Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use Downtown parking garages or lots. The East End Parking Garage will be open free of charge from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, we will broadcast the funeral services on WXXI-World TV channel 21-2 and cable channel 1275, as well as AM 1370, and streaming at wxxinews.org

Here are more details about where you can watch and listen to WXXI's coverage.