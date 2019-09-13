LISTEN: Robin Slaughter Minerva on her mother's induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame

The late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame calls Slaughter a local and national leader whose work for women and for all Americans continues to shape our lives.

Slaughter was one of the longest-serving female members of the House of Representatives, the first chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, and co-chair and founding member of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus.

Slaughter's daughter, Robin Slaughter Minerva, talked about what the induction means to her family and what she thinks it would have meant to her mother.

Slaughter is one of 11 members of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

The others are: attorney Gloria Allred; political activist, scholar, and author Angela Davis; attorney and activist for indigenous women Sarah Deer; Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda; retired U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski; artist, suffragist, and businesswoman Rose O’Neill; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; composer Laurie Spiegel; fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg; and virologist and molecular biologist Flossie Wong-Staal.