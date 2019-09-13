© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

LISTEN: Robin Slaughter Minerva on her mother's induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 13, 2019 at 5:00 AM EDT
slaughter__louise.jpg
Congresswoman Louise Slaughter
/

The late Congresswoman Louise Slaughter will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame on Saturday.

The Hall of Fame calls Slaughter a local and national leader whose work for women and for all Americans continues to shape our lives.

Slaughter was one of the longest-serving female members of the House of Representatives, the first chairwoman of the House Rules Committee, and co-chair and founding member of the Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus.

Click on the LISTEN link above to hear Slaughter’s daughter, Robin Slaughter Minerva, talk about what the induction means to her family and what she thinks it would have meant to her mother.

Slaughter is one of 11 members of the Hall of Fame’s class of 2019.

The others are: attorney Gloria Allred; political activist, scholar, and author Angela Davis; attorney and activist for indigenous women Sarah Deer; Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda; retired U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski; artist, suffragist, and businesswoman Rose O’Neill; U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; composer Laurie Spiegel; fashion designer and philanthropist Diane von Furstenberg; and virologist and molecular biologist Flossie Wong-Staal.

Tags

Arts & LifeLouise Slaughterwomen's hall of fameJane FondaNational Women's Hall of FameGloria AllredSarah DeerNicole MalachowskiRose O'NeillSonia SotomayorLaurie SpiegelDiane von FurstenbergFlossie Wong-Staal1